Get fit using a unique wall at Fitwall

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Are you ready for a new way to challenge your mind and your body? At Fitwall, clients get a full body workout utilizing new technology, traditional fitness equipment and a unique wall.

General Manager Jenn Stine says the most important element is making fitness fun and effective. Coaches not only inspire and guide visitors, but they also monitor and track their progress.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs hops on the wall in Solana Beach to see what makes these small classes so appealing.