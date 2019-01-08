Birch Aquarium launching Toddler Time series

A homicide suspect was arrested on Tuesday following a pursuit on Interstate 5 that lasted over an hour and stretched from Anaheim to Solana Beach, authorities said.
Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego is launching Toddler Time, a series of fun and engaging events geared towards guests ages 2 to 5.
Are you ready for a new way to challenge your mind and your body? At Fitwall, clients get a full body workout utilizing new technology, traditional fitness equipment and a unique wall.
Jury selection is set to get underway Tuesday for the trial of a Navy petty officer who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when his pickup truck flew off a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and crashed into a crowd in Chicano Park, killing four people.
Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will rehearse procedures on Tuesday in the event of a base lockdown.
The San Diego City Council will hold its second vote on a controversial ban on the use of styrofoam within city limits at Tuesday's 10 a.m. meeting.
As she nears a decision on whether to seek the presidency, Sen. Kamala Harris is taking on what could be a hurdle in a Democratic primary: her past as a prosecutor.
With no breakthrough in sight, President Donald Trump will argue his case to the nation Tuesday night that a "crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border requires the long and invulnerable wall he's demanding before ending the partial government shutdown.
High temperatures slightly higher Tuesday afternoon due to high pressure and weak offshore flow. Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday through the weekend west of the mountains.