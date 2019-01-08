Birch Aquarium launching Toddler Time series

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego is launching Toddler Time, a series of fun and engaging events geared towards guests ages 2 to 5. From story time and live music, to art activities and animal encounters, Toddler Time will take place every other Wednesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m.

“Toddler Time is an exciting opportunity for us to engage with our early learners and for parents and children to learn together,” said Sue Lafferty, Director of Education at Birch Aquarium. “Our goal is to ensure a safe and engaging experience for guests of all ages, while providing the very best in ocean science exploration and fun.

No matter what age you are, we are all curious and we want guests to explore at every stage of their life!”

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you to the aquarium to see why parents and kids are excited about the additional option when it comes to educational entertainment.