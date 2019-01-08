Count finds sharp drop in monarch butterflies in California

The San Diego City Council voted 6-3 Tuesday in favor of a controversial ban on the use of Styrofoam within city limits.
The mother of Joseph McStay was the first witness to take the stand Tuesday in a San Bernardino murder trial where a business associate is accused of murdering the McStay family of four inside their Fallbrook home.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking the public’s help finding two San Bernardino County teens who went missing in December and may be in San Diego County.
A homicide suspect was arrested on Tuesday following a pursuit on Interstate 5 that lasted over an hour and stretched from Anaheim to Solana Beach, authorities said.
A U.S. Navy veteran has been held in an Iranian prison since July after visiting his girlfriend there, according to his family.
Researchers with an environmental group have labeled as "disturbingly low" the number of western monarch butterflies that migrate along the California coast.
With no breakthrough in sight, President Donald Trump will argue his case to the nation Tuesday night that a "crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border requires the long and invulnerable wall he's demanding before ending the partial government shutdown.
A man was caught on surveillance video licking a doorbell for quite a while in a California neighborhood.
Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego is launching Toddler Time, a series of fun and engaging events geared towards guests ages 2 to 5.
Are you ready for a new way to challenge your mind and your body? At Fitwall, clients get a full body workout utilizing new technology, traditional fitness equipment and a unique wall.