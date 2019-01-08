McStay Murder Trial: Mother of Joseph McStay first witness to take the stand

Jury selection got underway Tuesday for the trial of a Navy petty officer who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when his pickup truck flew off a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and crashed into a crowd in Chicano Park, killing four people.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking the public’s help finding two San Bernardino County teens who went missing in December and may be in San Diego County.
For the sixth year, Yelp has released a list of the top eateries in the U.S. based on the crowd-sourced reviews on their website and app. Making the cut of “must try” restaurants are six local locations.
The San Diego City Council voted 6-3 Tuesday in favor of a controversial ban on the use of Styrofoam within city limits.
The mother of Joseph McStay was the first witness to take the stand Tuesday in a San Bernardino murder trial where a business associate is accused of murdering the McStay family of four inside their Fallbrook home.
A homicide suspect was arrested on Tuesday following a pursuit on Interstate 5 that lasted over an hour and stretched from Anaheim to Solana Beach, authorities said.
A U.S. Navy veteran has been held in an Iranian prison since July after visiting his girlfriend there, according to his family.
Researchers with an environmental group have labeled as "disturbingly low" the number of western monarch butterflies that migrate along the California coast.
With no breakthrough in sight, President Donald Trump will argue his case to the nation Tuesday night that a "crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border requires the long and invulnerable wall he's demanding before ending the partial government shutdown.