Missing San Bernardino County teens spotted in San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking the public’s help finding two San Bernardino County teens who went missing in December and may be in San Diego County.

Serena Quijada and Joshua Carrillo, both 16-years-old, were reported missing on Dec. 17, 2018 and authorities believe the teens are together.



Serena went missing from her home in Chino, California and Joshua went missing from his home in Fontana, California.

The teens have since been spotted in both Chula Vista and here in San Diego.

The two are believed to be traveling in a black 2003 Pontiac Grand AM with California license plates 7FNA635.



Serena is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, with auburn colored hair and brown eyes.



Joshua is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Serena or Joshua is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Chino Police Department at 1-909-628-1234.