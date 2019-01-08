Joshua Tree National Park closing over shutdown problems

The partial government shutdown reached its 18th day, making the closure the second-longest in history. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are going without pay, and government disruptions are hitting home with everyday Americans.
A man was caught on surveillance video licking a doorbell for quite a while in a California neighborhood.
The San Diego City Council voted unanimously, 9-0, Tuesday in favor of building a new fire station at UC San Diego.
The Trump administration says benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, will be funded through February should the government shutdown continue.
Destruction of its signature trees and driving off-road during the partial government shutdown have added to problems that will force popular Joshua Tree National Park to temporarily shut down this week.
California would become the first state to require businesses to offer electronic receipts unless customers ask for paper copies under legislation proposed on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump says he has ended "catch-and-release" for asylum seekers, but in cities on the U.S. border with Mexico it is catch and can't release fast enough.
Jury selection got underway Tuesday for the trial of a Navy petty officer who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when his pickup truck flew off a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and crashed into a crowd in Chicano Park, killing four people.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking the public’s help finding two San Bernardino County teens who went missing in December and may be in San Diego County.