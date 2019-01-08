San Diego City Council votes to build new fire station near UCSD

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego City Council voted unanimously, 9-0, Tuesday in favor of building a new fire station at UC San Diego.

The fire station is the first on the campus and will serve UCSD students, faculty, staff and the school's surrounding neighborhoods. The station will be located in the campus' northwest corner at the intersection of North Torrey Pines Road and Northpoint Driveway.

"UC San Diego is pleased that the San Diego City Council has approved a fire station to be built on the campus," UCSD Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla said. "We look forward to working together with the City of San Diego on this vital project. UC San Diego is significantly growing its enrollment to make the university one of the nation's premier residential campuses and it is critical that we address life safety issues as part of our growth."

More than 36,000 students currently live on UCSD's campus, with the school planning to add another 20,000 student beds by 2022. According to city officials, the rapid campus growth has led to an increase in incidents in an area that is currently outside the area that existing fire stations can cover.

According to UCSD and the city, the new fire station will include three fire apparatus vehicle bays, administrative offices, a kitchen and dining area, a training room, an exercise room and crew quarters. The 10,500-square- feet facility will accommodate 12 San Diego Fire Department crew members once built.