Government Shutdown: 800,000 federal employees affected

SAN DIEGO (AP / NEWS 8) - The partial government shutdown reached its 18th day, making the closure the second-longest in history. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are going without pay, and government disruptions are hitting home with everyday Americans.

But Trump has not budged on his demands for $5.7 billion in wall funding, and Democrats have not moved from their opposition, while many Republicans watch anxiously from the sidelines.

Tracy Sagale, Marco Sanchez and Christian Rodriguez work at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown San Diego. The facility houses inmates mainly charged with border crimes.

On Tuesday all three continued to work without pay.

“Me personally, I can’t make a mortgage payment on time. Utilities have to paid. I have family here. I am going to have to ask for a couple favors to make those payments,” said Sagale.

Sagale is the union president of AFGE Local 3619. He said some of the younger correctional officers are struggling to make ends meet. At least five employees have gotten second jobs as Lyft and Uber drivers. Others have been working at grocery stores.

The partial government shutdown is also affecting travel at airports across the country. Some TSA workers have been calling out sick rather than working without pay.

In San Diego, screenings appear to be running smoothly. Lori Barnett’s brother is a TSA agent in Minneapolis. She said “he has not gotten paid for a while. It’s not easy on the family.”

The Trump administration says benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, will be funded through February should the government shutdown continue.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is asking states to issue the February benefits on or before Jan. 20 so that they can be paid to the nearly 40 million Americans in the program. SNAP is already fully funded for January.

The USDA said it can fund SNAP through February thanks to the short-term funding bill that ran out on Dec. 22. That bill included a provision giving federal agencies the authority to make obligated payments to support certain programs for 30 days after its expiration date.

Sagale said it feels like workers are being used as political pawns. “I just wish they would see a little more clear and get the government back up. Border security, you can talk about that another time.”

In a pre-emptive move, the White House said Monday that tax refunds would be paid despite the shutdown. That shutdown exemption would break from past practice and could be challenged.

With Trump heading to the border on Thursday, few saw a speedy path to resolution for the partial shutdown, which has furloughed 380,000 federal workers and forced an additional 420,000 to work without pay. Federal workers still on the job apparently will miss this week's paychecks.

Trump has said he can relate to the plight of the federal workers who aren't getting paid, though he acknowledged they will have to "make adjustments."