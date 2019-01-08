Government Shutdown: 800,000 federal employees affected

The City of El Cajon is looking to pump the brakes on dockless scooters and bikes but stopped short of a full ban. While people will still be allowed to ride within city limits, there are new rules when it comes to leaving the scooters and bikes lying around.
Hemp has been around for centuries and can be found in various industries, from construction to clothing.
The partial government shutdown reached its 18th day, making the closure the second-longest in history. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are going without pay, and government disruptions are hitting home with everyday Americans.
A car struck and seriously injured a 79-year-old pedestrian on a Mira Mesa thoroughfare early Tuesday.
A man was caught on surveillance video licking a doorbell for quite a while in a California neighborhood.
The San Diego City Council voted unanimously, 9-0, Tuesday in favor of building a new fire station at UC San Diego.
The Trump administration says benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, will be funded through February should the government shutdown continue.
Destruction of its signature trees and driving off-road during the partial government shutdown have added to problems that will force popular Joshua Tree National Park to temporarily shut down this week.
California would become the first state to require businesses to offer electronic receipts unless customers ask for paper copies under legislation proposed on Tuesday.