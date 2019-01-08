San Diego Marine veteran defies the odds with Pilates - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Marine veteran defies the odds with Pilates

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — When life knocks you down, you get back up – especially when you are a Marine.

In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is at Club Pilates in San Marcos for some new year’s inspiration with Calvin Smith.

To learn more about Club Pilates, click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.