City of El Cajon sets dockless scooter, bike regulations

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) — The City of El Cajon is looking to pump the brakes on dockless scooters and bikes but stopped short of a full ban.
While people will still be allowed to ride within city limits, there are new rules when it comes to leaving the scooters and bikes lying around.
We’ve seen the City of San Diego try to make plans for regulations, Coronado has declared them a public nuisance. Now the City of El Cajon is in the mix ready to impound any dockless scooters or bikes left out.
“I saw somebody - saw them ride right up and they threw it in the bushes, and they walked off," said El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells. “And I’m pretty sure it will be there until somebody picks it up and takes it away.”
After seeing dockless scooters and bikes abandoned all throughout El Cajon, Wells said it was time to do something about it.
"The issue really isn’t banning the dockless scooters or bikes, the issue is what do you do when they’re laying in the street or in your front yard,” said Wells.
As flocks of dockless scooters and bikes boom along beach boardwalks, Wells says El Cajon wants to be proactive in regulating them, not banning them.
"[I] think in El Cajon it is fairly minor,” said Wells. “Most people are bringing the bikes in on the trolley from other parts of the county.”
Just like how the City of Coronado voted to declare dockless bikes and scooters a public nuisance and started impounding them, the City of El Cajon took up the same issue before city council
There was no public comment on the matter.
Swiftly, the El Cajon City Council moved on the dockless vehicles item and passed the motion with a unanimous vote.
The city now has the ability to impound stranded scooters and bikes and contact the companies to pick them up.
"There won’t be any ban on the use of bikes or scooters but you will not be allowed to leave bikes or scooters in the streets or in private property for more than, I believe it’s 48 hours in a row. After that it is going to be picked up and taken to a lot and the company has to come and reclaim them,” said Mayor Wells.
In unanimous vote @CityofElCajon passes ordinance that gives officials ability to impound any dockless scooter or bike left out for more than 48 hours. @BillWellsMayor says there won’t be any ban on dockless vehicles, but companies need to reclaim property @CBS8 @DeskEight @News8 pic.twitter.com/x7QdHkFVfx— Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) January 9, 2019
