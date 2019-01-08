Four drug-trafficking suspects charged

In his prime-time speech to the nation, President Donald Trump wrongly accused Democrats of refusing to pay for border security and ignored the reality of how illicit drugs come into the country as he pitched his wall as a solution to trafficking.
President Donald Trump says he has ended "catch-and-release" for asylum seekers, but in cities on the U.S. border with Mexico it is catch and can't release fast enough.
Federal prosecutors filed drug-trafficking charges Tuesday against four defendants arrested following a sting operation in which agents acquired more than 10,000 fentanyl pills smuggled through San Diego-area ports of entry.
The City of El Cajon is looking to pump the brakes on dockless scooters and bikes but stopped short of a full ban. While people will still be allowed to ride within city limits, there are new rules when it comes to leaving the scooters and bikes lying around.
Hemp has been around for centuries and can be found in various industries, from construction to clothing.
The partial government shutdown reached its 18th day, making the closure the second-longest in history. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are going without pay, and government disruptions are hitting home with everyday Americans.
A car struck and seriously injured a 79-year-old pedestrian on a Mira Mesa thoroughfare early Tuesday.
A man was caught on surveillance video licking a doorbell for quite a while in a California neighborhood.
The San Diego City Council voted unanimously, 9-0, Tuesday in favor of building a new fire station at UC San Diego.