DNA clears accused Golden State Killer of 1975 murder

President Trump urged congressional Democrats to fund his long-promised border wall in a somber televised address that was heavy with dark immigration rhetoric but offered little in the way of concessions or new ideas to break the standoff that has left the government shuttered for 18 days.
Did you know that you can experience up close encounters with your favorite animals and their caretakers on weekends at SeaWorld San Diego this January?
The man accused of being California's Golden State Killer has been cleared of involvement in the 1975 murder of a 14-year-old girl in the Central Valley, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will be near average for most of the County. High surf with local sets up to 14 ft possible as a Pacific storm brings a large swell onshore.
President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold Federal Emergency Management Agency money to help California cope with wildfires if the state doesn't improve its forest management practices.
If you're a lover of liver from duck or geese, your days of gorging on the delicacy are numbered in California.
Authorities have arrested a California man they say tried to steal his roommate's $10 million winning lottery ticket.
A man was caught on surveillance video licking a doorbell for quite a while in a California neighborhood.
The San Diego City Council voted 6-3 Tuesday in favor of a controversial ban on the use of Styrofoam within city limits.
In his prime-time speech to the nation, President Donald Trump declared a border crisis that's in sharp dispute, wrongly accused Democrats of refusing to pay for border security and ignored the reality of how drugs come into the country as he pitched his wall as a solution to varied ills.