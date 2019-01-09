Meet trainers, keepers & see animals up close during Inside Look at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Did you know that you can experience up close encounters with your favorite animals and their caretakers on weekends at SeaWorld San Diego this January?

During Inside Look, guests get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how animals are cared for. The focus of the experience is on Animal Playtime at six different areas in the park (Turtle Reef, Dolphin Point, Otter Outlook, Penguin Encounter, Sea Lion and Otter Amphitheater and Orca Underwater Viewing).

The Inside Look experience is included with park admission.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs takes you to the park to see why this is great opportunity for guests to dive a little deeper into SeaWorld, meet the trainers and keepers, ask questions, see animals up close and learn what it takes to care for thousands of animals every day.

Ashley gives a behind the scenes look at some otters

A scuba diver feeding turtles at SeaWorld

Turtles munching on lettuce