Krandel Lee Newton: The original butt sketch artist - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Krandel Lee Newton: The original butt sketch artist

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Krandel Lee Newton, the original butt sketch artist, visited Morning Extra on Wednesday to show off his booty-drawing skills.

Newton was in San Diego for The Special Event trade show.

He shared details about his interesting trade and even sketched the backsides of two News 8 employees live on the show.

Check out Newton sketching on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live below.

Click here to view on YouTube.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.