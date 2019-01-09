SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Krandel Lee Newton, the original butt sketch artist, visited Morning Extra on Wednesday to show off his booty-drawing skills.

Newton was in San Diego for The Special Event trade show.

He shared details about his interesting trade and even sketched the backsides of two News 8 employees live on the show.

Check out Newton sketching on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live below.

