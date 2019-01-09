Stan Lee's devoted fans can mourn him at Hollywood memorial

President Trump urged congressional Democrats to fund his long-promised border wall in a somber televised address that was heavy with dark immigration rhetoric but offered little in the way of concessions or new ideas to break the standoff that has left the government shuttered for 18 days.
The San Diego Blood Bank Wednesday announced that it is in immediate need of donations of type O blood.
Stan Lee's devoted fans will have a chance to mourn him alongside his friends, family and co-creators at a memorial in Hollywood on Jan. 30, organizers announced Wednesday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday pledged fresh investments to prevent, fight and escape wildfires, including millions to help local governments improve their communication during emergencies and a fee to fund an update for the state's 911 system.
President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to withhold money to help California cope with wildfires a day after new Gov. Gavin Newsom asked him to double the federal investment in forest management.
Krandel Lee Newton, the original butt sketch artist, visited Morning Extra on Wednesday to show off his booty-drawing skills.
Did you know that you can experience up close encounters with your favorite animals and their caretakers on weekends at SeaWorld San Diego this January?
The man accused of being California's Golden State Killer has been cleared of involvement in the 1975 murder of a 14-year-old girl in the Central Valley, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will be near average for most of the County. High surf with local sets up to 14 ft possible as a Pacific storm brings a large swell onshore.