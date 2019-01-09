San Diego Blood Bank urges residents to donate type O blood due to shortage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Blood Bank Wednesday announced that it is in immediate need of donations of type O blood.

The blood bank is encouraging regular donors as well as first-time donors with type O positive and O negative blood to contribute due to critically low local supplies. According to the blood bank, O positive is the most common blood type and O negative is universal and can be given to any patient. Both are needed and used often in hospitals and emergency rooms.



"Coming out of the holiday season, we typically see a decrease in donations of all types at this time due to schools being out of session for the holidays and seasonal illnesses like the flu," said San Diego Blood Bank CEO David Wellis. "The need for type O blood has hit a critically low level and we need the community to help us keep a safe supply for hospital patients."



Residents in good health ages 17 and older who weigh at least 114 pounds are eligible to donate blood, according to the blood bank.

Those with type O blood are encouraged to make an appointment as soon as possible by visiting sandiegobloodbank.org or calling the blood bank at tel: 1-800-469-7322.