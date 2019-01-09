Steyer won't run for president, will focus on impeachment

Lifeguards on Wednesday rescued a beachgoer who was swept into the ocean at the mouth of the San Diego River after chasing his dog into rough surf.
Billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer said Wednesday that he will not run for the White House in 2020 and will instead focus on calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has made two big promises that are seemingly at odds: Advancing bold and expensive new initiatives while maintaining the robust savings that California will desperately need in the next recession.
Two more flu deaths in San Diego County have brought this season's death toll to 11, county health officials announced Wednesday.
President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to withhold money to help California cope with wildfires, a day after new Gov. Gavin Newsom asked him to double the federal investment in forest management.
President Trump urged congressional Democrats to fund his long-promised border wall in a somber televised address that was heavy with dark immigration rhetoric but offered little in the way of concessions or new ideas to break the standoff that has left the government shuttered for 18 days.
The San Diego Blood Bank Wednesday announced that it is in immediate need of donations of type O blood.
Stan Lee's devoted fans will have a chance to mourn him alongside his friends, family and co-creators at a memorial in Hollywood on Jan. 30, organizers announced Wednesday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday pledged fresh investments to prevent, fight and escape wildfires, including millions to help local governments improve their communication during emergencies and a fee to fund an update for the state's 911 system.