VERIFY: Could the Raiders play in San Diego next season?

Fans hold up signs for retiring Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson and for the Raiders to stay in Oakland during the first half of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the San Diego Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 24, 2015.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The Oakland Raiders are reportedly in talks with City of San Diego officials regarding the use of the San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in Mission Valley during the next NFL season, before moving to Las Vegas in 2020.

The rumors of the Raiders playing at the SDCCU Stadium began with local radio station sports talk host Dan Sileo. According to Sileo, a source told him there have been discussions between the mayor’s office and the Raiders’ management about the team playing in San Diego next season.

Some football fans in San Diego told News 8 they love the idea of the NFL returning. Raider fans in Oakland also seem to like the idea, too.

Sports anchor Vern Glenn, from CBS affiliate station KPIX up in San Francisco, said, “the Raiders to San Diego would be an extremely popular move. Every time the Raiders play at that stadium, it’s like a home game.”

But are the rumors true?

A spokesperson for Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s office said, “our office has not been in communication with the Raiders.”

The spokesperson declined to answer other questions like: 'Would Mayor Faulconer be open to the idea? Would it even be possible for the Raiders to come to San Diego?'

“I think people who just love the NFL would go see it. More tourism to the city brings more revenue to the city. So I don’t see any downside to it. I think it would be good,” said Glenn.

Other alternatives for the Raiders include using AT&T Park in San Francisco or sharing Levi’s Stadium with the 49ers, or playing home games abroad.

The possibility still remains that the Raiders could just end up staying in Oakland.

“People just want the Raiders to make a decision and go with it. Are they staying here [Oakland]? Are they going to London? Are they going to San Diego? It’s time to make a decision and just go with it,” said Glenn.

According to Sileo, should the Raiders play in San Diego, there would be no match-up between their team and the Chargers in San Diego. Those games would be played in Mexico or London.

The Raiders’ new $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas is scheduled to open in June of 2020.