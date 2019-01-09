News 8 Throwback: Larry Himmel exploring San Diego's nightlife in 1979

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — In November of 1979, News 8 reporter Larry Himmel drew the tough assignment of exploring San Diego's hottest clubs.
Over the course of five nights, Larry gave viewers the inside scoop on discotheques and dance clubs – mostly located in Mission Valley. News 8 photographer/editor Tom Zizzi was responsible for the behind-the-scenes work on these fun clips.
Get your bell bottoms and leisure suits ready and let’s get the mirror ball spinning with these vintage pieces.
Larry's first nightlife piece focuses on Maxi's in Mission Valley - an area Larry called "the focal point of San Diego's nightlife." The dance floor was packed, and disco blared as we took a look inside the club. Fashion was also key as Larry noted that patrons of Maxi's "dressed, looked and smelled affluent." Dance/fashion troops performed shows that featured the latest in disco fashions. "If the disco craze is dying, the people at Maxi's haven't gotten the word yet," Larry concluded.
Click here to view on YouTube.
Part 2 focused on one of our city's oldest discotheques, Crystal T's, located near the Town and Country hotel in Mission Valley. Larry said the spot in Hotel Circle attracted locals and tourists alike. The club's DJ - Allen Gregory - talked about his role keeping the party going and the growing visibility and importance of DJs. The spacious club also offered seating for downtime from dancing and drinking - served by the club's costumed waitresses.
Click here to view on YouTube.
Part 3 featured Rasputin's in Point Loma which Larry chose for two reasons: Lori Ball and Mike Kim. The dancing duo had recently won the first-ever San Diego Disco Ballroom Dance Championship while representing Rasputin's. Larry spoke with the pair, who had been dancing together for five months - putting in 30 hours a week, about their passion for disco. Larry called their finely tuned moves "disco poetry in motion."
Click here to view on YouTube.
In Part 4, Larry visited Flanagan's in Mission Valley. This spot set itself apart with a live band supplementing the disco hits for dancing patrons. Flanagan's was also different than other spots Larry had highlighted in that it had a more laid-back, "beach-like" atmosphere. Tuesday's $1-drink night was a big hit with many of the people Larry spoke with. A few also described the spot as a bit of a "meat market."
Click here to view on YouTube.
For Part 5, the final installment, Larry highlighted D.O. Mills located in Mission Valley "nestled behind the El Torito" off Interstate 8. When the spot first opened, it focused on the swanky restaurant downstairs, but the disco club upstairs ended up being the big draw. Larry said people would wait an hour or more on weekends to get into the club. D.O. Mills was named for Darius Ogden Mills - the first California banker - and its decor included old bank teller windows and vaults. It was one of the newer night spots which Larry described as "classy but not pretentious."
Click here to view on YouTube.
With his findings at various night clubs throughout the series, Larry dispelled the myth at the time that San Diego was a town of inactivity at night.
“There is life after dark in San Diego and it’s here to be enjoyed,” Larry concluded as he hoisted a glass.
In November of 1979, News 8 reporter Larry Himmel drew the tough assignment of exploring San Diego's hottest clubs. Over the course of five nights, Larry gave viewers the inside scoop on discotheques and dance clubs – mostly in Mission Valley. Get your bell bottoms and leisure suits ready and let’s get the mirror ball spinning.
In November of 1979, News 8 reporter Larry Himmel drew the tough assignment of exploring San Diego's hottest clubs. Over the course of five nights, Larry gave viewers the inside scoop on discotheques and dance clubs – mostly in Mission Valley. Get your bell bottoms and leisure suits ready and let’s get the mirror ball spinning.
Throughout its almost 70 years on air, News 8 has captured the stories of San Diego as they happened. Our archives hold so much history and we are thrilled to be able to share pieces from it with viewers. Here is a look back at the Top 10 News 8 Throwback videos we brought you in 2018. We plan to bring you many more in 2019!
Throughout its almost 70 years on air, News 8 has captured the stories of San Diego as they happened. Our archives hold so much history and we are thrilled to be able to share pieces from it with viewers. Here is a look back at the Top 10 News 8 Throwback videos we brought you in 2018. We plan to bring you many more in 2019!
Christmas is almost here! As we make last minute preparations and top it all off with a bow, News 8 wants to wish you all a very Merry Christmas! Last week, we shared some Christmas memories for our News 8 archives, but Santa Claus was extra good to us this year and stuffed our stockings with a few more.
Christmas is almost here! As we make last minute preparations and top it all off with a bow, News 8 wants to wish you all a very Merry Christmas! Last week, we shared some Christmas memories for our News 8 archives, but Santa Claus was extra good to us this year and stuffed our stockings with a few more.
The holiday season is upon us and many people around the world will celebrate Christmas next week. With the upcoming holiday in mind, we rode our sleigh through the News 8 archives and unwrapped some special gifts to get us in the Christmas spirit.
San Diego is no stranger to epic rock and pop concerts. Over the years some of the biggest names in music have made their way through America’s Finest City. While we continue to host legendary acts it’s fun to look back at who has graced our local stages in decades past.
The passing of former President George H.W. Bush last week has many reminiscing about his life of service and his legacy. During his time in the public eye, the senior George Bush made several visits to San Diego. We found a few clips in our News 8 archives and wanted to share them with our viewers as Americans and the world mourn “41” this week.
The passing of former President George H.W. Bush last week has many reminiscing about his life of service and his legacy. During his time in the public eye, the senior George Bush made several visits to San Diego. We found a few clips in our News 8 archives and wanted to share them with our viewers as Americans and the world mourn “41” this week.
We dove into the News 8 archives and unearthed some snippets from the past in Poway, Rancho Bernardo and Scripps Ranch.
While San Diego’s dining scene shines from North County to Downtown, up and down the coast and everywhere in between, some notable local restaurants of yesteryear have come and gone. We dug a few out of the News 8 archives – some were iconic, some received mixed reviews, and some were controversial.
While San Diego’s dining scene shines from North County to Downtown, up and down the coast and everywhere in between, some notable local restaurants of yesteryear have come and gone. We dug a few out of the News 8 archives – some were iconic, some received mixed reviews, and some were controversial.
Thanksgiving is a time for looking back and reflecting on what we are thankful for. Whether its friends and family, our health and well-being, or the San Diego surf and sun – there is so much for us to be grateful for. Thanksgiving is also a time for traditions – from turkey preparations to holiday poetry to Black Friday shopping – we found a cornucopia of great seasonal scenes in our News 8 archives.
Thanksgiving is a time for looking back and reflecting on what we are thankful for. Whether its friends and family, our health and well-being, or the San Diego surf and sun – there is so much for us to be grateful for. Thanksgiving is also a time for traditions – from turkey preparations to holiday poetry to Black Friday shopping – we found a cornucopia of great seasonal scenes in our News 8 archives.
On Friday, Nov. 16, the News 8 morning crew will make a trip out to La Mesa and its surrounding areas to showcase those communities of San Diego. While we wait for TGI8, we dove into the News 8 archives and unearthed some snippets from the past in East County neighborhoods. Join us for this walk down memory lane and tune in Friday to see how things have changed!
On Friday, Nov. 16, the News 8 morning crew will make a trip out to La Mesa and its surrounding areas to showcase those communities of San Diego. While we wait for TGI8, we dove into the News 8 archives and unearthed some snippets from the past in East County neighborhoods. Join us for this walk down memory lane and tune in Friday to see how things have changed!