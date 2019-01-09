Woman stabbed at Fashion Valley mall

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An unidentified assailant stabbed a woman in the back in an apparently random attack at Fashion Valley mall late Wednesday afternoon.

The 58-year-old victim was texting near a Container Store outlet on the northeast side of the shopping center when she was assaulted from behind shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

"The victim turned around and saw a (man) walking away," Officer Robert Heims said. "The victim chased (him) through the parking lot onto Friars Road, and lost him at the (state Route) 163 off-ramp."

Medics took the woman to a hospital for treatment of a non-life- threatening puncture wound to her right shoulder blade.

The victim described the assailant as a brown-haired, roughly 6-foot white man with blue or green eyes. He appeared to be in his early 30s and was wearing brown pants and a green shirt, she told police.