Woman stabbed at Fashion Valley mall

The Westfield UTC mall will soon start charging for parking – and not just for shoppers but mall employees too.
An overhaul of California’s DMV offices could be coming – if Governor Gavin Newsom has his way. The governor calls the agency “chronically mismanaged” and is calling it a top priority.
An unidentified assailant stabbed a woman in the back in an apparently random attack at Fashion Valley mall late Wednesday afternoon.
In November of 1979, News 8 reporter Larry Himmel drew the tough assignment of exploring San Diego's hottest clubs. Over the course of five nights, Larry gave viewers the inside scoop on discotheques and dance clubs – mostly in Mission Valley. Get your bell bottoms and leisure suits ready and let’s get the mirror ball spinning.
It’s often said the greatest joy in life comes from helping others. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Ramona where unwanted dogs get a new home.
The Oakland Raiders are reportedly in talks with City of San Diego officials regarding the use of the San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in Mission Valley during the next NFL season, before moving to Las Vegas in 2020.
Lifeguards on Wednesday rescued a beachgoer who was swept into the ocean at the mouth of the San Diego River after chasing his dog into rough surf.
Billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer said Wednesday that he will not run for the White House in 2020 and will instead focus on calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has made two big promises that are seemingly at odds: Advancing bold and expensive new initiatives while maintaining the robust savings that California will desperately need in the next recession.