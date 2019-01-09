Your Stories Investigation: Linda Vista woman receives water bill for over $2,000

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A Linda Vista woman contacted News 8 after getting a water bill in the thousands of dollars.
News 8’s Shannon Handy reports from Linda Vista with more on this Your Stories Investigation.
"It doesn't make sense," said the woman who asked to only be identified by her first name Gloria.
She said she’s been left scratching her head, wondering how it's possible she owes the Public Utilities Department more than $2,000.
"Because I've been here for 13 years and the water-usage isn't up, there's no reason for it,” Gloria said.
Gloria, who's used to paying about $150 for a two-month cycle first noticed a problem back in July when her water bill skyrocketed to $1,000 - nearly seven times the average.
That continued into September and again in November.
Gloria says she contacted the water department for help but didn't get very far.
"I'm just not getting any response,” she said.
Thinking she may have a leak, Gloria had a plumber come out to her Linda Vista single-story home and take a look.
Turned out - there wasn't one.
Gloria says nothing has changed - no guests, no extra watering of plants; so, she decided to reach out to News 8.
"I did read about other people with water bill issues, but I never thought it would happen at my home,” said Gloria.
Last year, News 8 aired several stories about San Diego residents dealing with the same problem.
Following an audit, PUD officials admitted hundreds were overcharged, in part because meter readers were making up numbers.
Prior to News 8’s involvement, Gloria says water officials were anything but helpful.
But, as soon as we intervened, so did they.
While News 8 was at her home Gloria spoke with a PUD operator who assured her that her case is now being investigated and she could qualify for a reduction on her past bills.
Water officials also confirmed with News 8 that they will be looking into Gloria’s case but it could take several weeks to resolve her case.
News 8 welcomes story ideas or suggestions you may have. Email us at yourstories@kfmb.com or follow this link to fill out the submission form: Your Stories Submission »
