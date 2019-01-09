Ramona rescue reopens to help unwanted dogs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ramona rescue reopens to help unwanted dogs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – It’s often said the greatest joy in life comes from helping others. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Ramona where unwanted dogs get a new home.

The Rescued Pup opens in early February. For more information, click here.

