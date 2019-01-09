Westfield UTC will charge employees and shoppers for parking

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) – The Westfield UTC mall will soon start charging for parking – and not just for shoppers but mall employees too.

The company’s parking plan goes into effect at the end of the month. Shoppers will be able to park for free for two hours, but employees will need a monthly parking pass – and it could cost them.

After the two free hours, parking will cost two dollars-per-hour. The daily max will be $15.

Employees at the mall, some who are making minimum wage, will soon have a new expense.

An anonymous UTC employee wrote to News 8 saying:

"For employees, Westfield is offering $5 a day parking. The majority of employees in the mall, especially those in food service, custodial staff, and clothing retail, are being paid minimum wage. This monthly fee becomes a $900 a year tax for workers to go to work."

UTC representatives refused an on-camera interview with News 8. They instead referred to their website which reads:

"The new secured parking plan has been designed to help alleviate the inconveniences experienced by UTC guests as a result of the hundreds of vehicles left on-site each day by individuals making visits elsewhere in the local neighborhood."

UTC said they would help employees pay for a MTS pass. Those going to the movie theater or 24 Hour Fitness will be able to validate their parking for longer than two hours.