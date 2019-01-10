Change the way you move and feel by stretching

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Whether your goals are injury prevention, expanding range of motion or improving fitness, stretching is one of the most important things you can do for your body.

Knowing this, Angie Cohen opened San Diego’s first StretchLab to add to the growing wellness community.

StretchLab’s assisted-stretching sessions are fun and energetic. Unlike a spa or yoga studio, the ambiance is lively, exciting and fit for any age and size, where trained flexologists assist clients in experiencing a deep, advanced stretch without partitions or soft candles.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs takes you inside the new lab ahead of their grand opening celebration and talks with clients to see how stretching has improved their quality of life.



