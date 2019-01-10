CBP to conduct large-scale readiness exercise at San Ysidro POE

WATCH LIVE: At 1 p.m. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is scheduled to conduct a large-scale operational readiness exercise that may cause entry delays at the San Ysidro POE.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is scheduled to conduct a large-scale operational readiness exercise Thursday that may result in minimal processing delays at the San Ysidro port of entry.
The exercise is planned to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday and last approximately 10 minutes. During the exercise, the traveling public should be aware of high visibility operations.
CBP say they are continually assessing the capabilities of their facilities and continue to make necessary preparations. Preparations include participating in operational readiness exercises and the mobilization of resources, as needed, to ensure the facilitation of lawful trade and travel.
CBP's say their highest priority is the safety and security of the American people, the traveling public, CBP personnel and the communities in which they serve.
While the President lands at the border in #Texas we are reporting from #SanYsidro ahead of a @CBPSanDiego large-scale drill, you may notice delays at the #PortofEntry around 1pm. @CBS8 @News8 @MsEastridge pic.twitter.com/6HCiLjHwMf— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 10, 2019
President Donald Trump is taking the shutdown battle to the U.S.-Mexico border, seeking to bolster his case for the border wall after negotiations with Democrats blew up over his funding demands.
