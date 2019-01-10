Springboard Music Festival kicking off in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Springboard West Music Festival, dubbed the “music discovery festival”, is back in San Diego for its third year in a row.

For three days (Jan. 10 – Jan. 12), emerging artists from all over the world, industry professionals and locals will gather in Ocean Beach to celebrate the future of music. The festival ends with a Band & Brew Crawl, open to the public, on Jan. 12 throughout Ocean Beach.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs introduces you to The Frets, one of the bands performing this weekend.

Ashley gives you a behind the scenes look at The Frets