Springboard Music Festival kicking off in Ocean Beach

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is scheduled to conduct a large-scale operational readiness exercise Thursday that may result in minimal processing delays at the San Ysidro port of entry.
President Donald Trump is taking the shutdown battle to the U.S.-Mexico border, seeking to bolster his case for the border wall after negotiations with Democrats blew up over his funding demands.
The brother of Joseph McStay took the stand Wednesday in the trial of a business associate accused of murder the McStay family of four.
Springboard West Music Festival, dubbed the “music discovery festival”, is back in San Diego for its third year in a row.
A man pulled from the water near Ocean Beach by lifeguards after he went in to retrieve his dogs has died, according to the San Diego Fire Rescue-Department.
Sen. Kamala Harris has decided to seek the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, sources close to her told KCBS Radio.
San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors took action Wednesday to fight the housing and affordable housing crisis by voting to spend $11 million on a five-year trial program to waive fees to encourage homeowners to build “granny flats” on their properties.
Whether your goals are injury prevention, expanding range of motion or improving fitness, stretching is one of the most important things you can do for your body.
Heavy surf and dangerous conditions for surfers, swimmers and boaters will prevail Thursday at San Diego-area beaches amid a high surf advisory.