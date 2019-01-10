2nd man who died at California home of political donor ID'ed

A new cannabis product was officially launched in San Diego on Thursday. High Style Brewing Co. has developed California's first THC-infused, alcohol-free craft "beer,” which they say is only the third product of its kind in the country.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted a large-scale operational readiness exercise Thursday that lasted about 10 minutes at the San Ysidro port of entry.
A second man who died at the Southern California home of a Democratic donor in less than two years was identified Thursday.
President Donald Trump is taking the shutdown battle to the U.S.-Mexico border, seeking to bolster his case for the border wall after negotiations with Democrats blew up over his funding demands.
The brother of Joseph McStay took the stand Wednesday in the trial of a business associate accused of murder the McStay family of four.
Springboard West Music Festival, dubbed the “music discovery festival”, is back in San Diego for its third year in a row.
A man pulled from the water near Ocean Beach by lifeguards after he went in to retrieve his dogs has died, according to the San Diego Fire Rescue-Department.
Sen. Kamala Harris has decided to seek the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, sources close to her told KCBS Radio.
San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors took action Wednesday to fight the housing and affordable housing crisis by voting to spend $11 million on a five-year trial program to waive fees to encourage homeowners to build “granny flats” on their properties.