Zevely Zone: Carlsbad couple has ‘can’ do spirit

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For most people, after you find the love of your life you have to find the money to pay for a wedding.
In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad to revisit a couple with a real “can” do spirit.
If you have some cans for the couple to pick up, email them at joelsarnold96@gmail.com.
Zevely Zone Follow-Up: Remember that cute Carlsbad couple collecting cans to raise money for a dream wedding? Watch tonight at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 and 10:40 pm on the CW San Diego @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/6uVkl3MuLs— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) January 10, 2019
