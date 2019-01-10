Squatters allegedly living in Tony Gwynn's former home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Squatters allegedly living in Tony Gwynn's former home

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Gros, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Padre great Tony Gwynn’s former Poway home is at the center of a dispute after neighbors noticed unusual activity.

The Gwynn family lost the home to foreclosure last year.

News 8’s Chris Gros reports from Poway with what Sheriff’s deputies found and what is happening with the property right now.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.