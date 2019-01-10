Squatters allegedly living in Tony Gwynn's former home

The High Surf Advisory in effect for San Diego will expire tonight as big, dangerous waves subside into tomorrow. Additionally, low clouds and patchy fog will be in the forecast tonight into early Friday morning. Friday will be a transition day. There will be an increase in cloud cover ahead of our soggy start to the weekend.
State politicians from San Diego praised Gov. Gavin Newsom's first budget proposal Thursday, primarily for its dedicated support for expanding housing, affordable education and social services.
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez proposed a bill Thursday that would guarantee full wage replacement for workers who make up to $100,000 a year through the state's paid family leave program.
Padre great Tony Gwynn’s former Poway home is at the center of a dispute after neighbors noticed unusual activity.
A rally in Downtown San Diego got underway Thursday evening following a large-scale exercise by border patrol at the San Ysidro Port of Entry earlier in the day.
For most people, after you find the love of your life you have to find the money to pay for a wedding. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad to revisit a couple with a real “can” do spirit.
Several people in the News 8 newsroom have called in sick lately, which is pretty common this time of year. Flu and cold season runs from October through April and while they're both tough to deal with, there are some major differences between the two.
Local San Diego business leaders whose businesses depend on interborder commerce condemned President Donald Trump's visit Thursday to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.
A local man’s murder is featured in a new Netflix documentary series. It’s called “Murder Mountain.”
A military judge on Thursday denied a request to release a Navy SEAL awaiting trial on charges of premeditated murder and other offenses in relation to the death of an Islamic State prisoner and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians.