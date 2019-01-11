El Cajon: Driver slams car into Budget Inn office, faces attempted murder charge

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) – A driver slammed his car, on purpose, into the office of a Budget Inn in El Cajon Thursday night, according to police.

The manger of the inn was injured, according to authorities. El Cajon police said the driver and his girlfriend had been in an altercation earlier in the day.

One person was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

The driver is now facing attempted murder charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information become available.