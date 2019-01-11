Arkansas triple-homicide suspect captured in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect in an Arkansas triple homicide from last fall was behind bars in San Diego Thursday following his arrest at a Barrio Logan transit depot, authorities reported.

Officers conducting a transit-enforcement operation at Harborside Trolley Station on South 28th Street detained transient Joshua Milik Williams on Wednesday evening for boarding a light-rail tram without paying a fare, according to San Diego police.

A records check revealed that Williams, who turned 22 five days ago, was wanted by the Little Rock Police Department in connection with a shooting that killed three young adults and left a teenage boy badly wounded on the night of Nov. 16.

Williams was booked into San Diego Central Jail, where he was being held without bail pending extradition to Arkansas.

Williams allegedly opened fire on a black Jeep Renegade in a residential neighborhood about a mile northeast of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, fatally wounding Latija Luckey and Carrington Williams, both 19, and 20-year-old Kennelle Anderson. A 17-year-old in the SUV also suffered gunshot wounds but survived.

Following the shooting, the vehicle crashed into a ditch, coming to rest on its side, according to a police report.

The motive for the deadly gunfire remains unclear, Little Rock police Officer Eric Barnes said.

Authorities did not disclose if the shooter or shooters were believed to have fired from a moving car or possibly from the roadside, and have not revealed how investigators identified Williams as a suspect in the case.

In addition to Williams, the initial police report on the shooting makes reference to two unidentified suspects, both described as about 6 feet tall and thin but of unknown race and gender.