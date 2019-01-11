Storm will bring rain, snow to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Weather forecasts are predicting more rain Friday, which means this may be a good time to pick up some free sandbags from San Diego County and CAL FIRE to protect your home and property.

A south-moving storm will begin dousing the county with rain and frozen white flakes late Friday night or early Saturday, the National Weather Service advised.

The Ocean Beach Pier has reopened after it was closed Wednesday morning because of high surf and high tides. The pier suffered minor damage that was repaired Thursday afternoon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

UPDATE: The gate is now back open at the pier in #OceanBeach Waves are not quite crashing over the pier so lifeguards opened it up to fisherman and morning walkers/joggers. But that fog thickened up along the coast within minutes! @HeatherNews8 @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/EkCF9s3Nw1 — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 11, 2019

The County and CAL FIRE will be providing free sand and bags, or free bags at the locations listed below. People should call ahead to double-check availability because some stations may limit the number of bags people can get. People should also bring a shovel they can use to fill bags with sand at the locations that have both sand and bags.

Sand and Bags:

•Bonita/Sunnyside: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902 P: 619-479-2346

•Boulevard: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905 P: 619-390-2020

•De Luz: 39524 Daily Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-3140 *(Not staffed 24/7)

•De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422

•Fallbrook: 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-723-2024

•Lakeside River Park Conservancy:12108 Industry Road, Lakeside CA 92040 P: 619-443-4770 *(Closed over the weekend)

•Palomar Mountain: 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060 P: 760-742-3701

•Ramona: 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-0107

•Ramona: 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-9465

•Rincon: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061 P: 760-742-3243

•Valley Center: 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 P: 760-751-7605

•Warner Springs: 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086

P: 760-782-9113

Bags Only:

•Alpine: 1364 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635

•Deer Springs: 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 P: 760-741-5512

•Campo: 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516

•Campo (Lake Morena): 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960

•Deer Springs: 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-749-8001

•Deer Springs: 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-751-0820

•De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA. 92028 P: 760-728-2422

•Descanso: 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916 P: 619-445-7508 (currently out of bags)

•Dulzura: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917 P: 619-468-3391

•El Cajon: 551 Harbison Canyon Rd, El Cajon, CA 92019 P: 619-445-5001

•Escondido: 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 91916 P: 619-445-7508

•Jacumba: 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934 P: 619-766-4535

•Jamul (Deerhorn): 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030

•Jamul: 14024 Peaceful Valley Ranch Rd, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-669-6580

•Julian: (Shelter Valley) 72160 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036 760-765-0155

•Mount Laguna: 10385 Sunrise Highway, Mt Laguna, CA 91948 P: 619-473-8281

•Ocotillo Wells: 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430

•Pine Valley: 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962 P: 619-473-8445

•Portrero: 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 P: 619-478-5544

•Ramona: 829 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-8914

•Ramona: (Intermountain) 25858 A Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-3710

•Ramona: (Mount Woodson) 16310 Highway 67, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-1150

•Ranchita: 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467 *(Not staffed 24/7)

•San Pasqual: 17701 San Pasqual Valley Rd, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 858-573-1322

•Warner Springs: 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086 P: 760-782-3560