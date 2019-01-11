Man suspected of trying to lure child into his truck near Santee school

As essential oils gain popularity in homes; pet owners are posting warnings about the dangers of essential oils in diffusers.
The White House has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to look at using emergency funds that Congress approved for disaster relief to build a border wall with Mexico. That's according to a congressional aide familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Weather forecasts are predicting more rain Friday, which means this may be a good time to pick up some free sandbags from San Diego County and CAL FIRE to protect your home and property.
A man in a newer model white Ford F-150 pickup truck was being sought Friday, suspected of trying to lure a 12-year-old boy into his truck near a school in Santee.
A 62-year-old man was jailed Friday on suspicion of attempted murder after he slammed his car into a motel lobby in El Cajon, causing moderate injuries to a clerk with whom he had argued earlier, police said.
Just like the first one, the second weekend of the new year will bring some downpours and dustings of mountain snow to the San Diego area.
A suspect in an Arkansas triple homicide from last fall was behind bars in San Diego Thursday following his arrest at a Barrio Logan transit depot, authorities reported.
State politicians from San Diego praised Gov. Gavin Newsom's first budget proposal Thursday, primarily for its dedicated support for expanding housing, affordable education and social services.
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez proposed a bill Thursday that would guarantee full wage replacement for workers who make up to $100,000 a year through the state's paid family leave program.