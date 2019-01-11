Man suspected of trying to lure child into his truck near Santee school

SANTEE (CNS) - A man in a newer model white Ford F-150 pickup truck was being sought Friday, suspected of trying to lure a 12-year-old boy into his truck near a school in Santee.



The man pulled up to the boy who was walking in the 9900 block of Riverwalk Drive, near Rio Seco School, about 3:15 p.m., and told the boy his father had sent him to pick him up and to get in the truck, according to Sgt. Joe Passalacqua of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



The boy ran to a nearby apartment complex and the man drove away eastbound on Riverwalk Drive, Passalacqua said.



The boy's mother told detectives neither she nor the boy's father asked to have their son picked up, Passalacqua said.



The driver was described as white, about 40 to 49 years old, with short blonde hair, stubble on his face, wearing a brown Hurley baseball cap and a white, blue and baby blue short-sleeved plaid shirt, Passalacqua said. The truck was described as a dirty, single cab white Ford F-150, lifted with black rims. The license plate was unknown.



Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at Tel: 888-580-8477.

12yo boy says man tried luring him into his truck while walking home from Rio Seco in Santee yesterday....man described as white, 40’s, driving white F-150 truck, lifted w/black rims @CBS8 @News8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/abdXONAD9d — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) January 11, 2019