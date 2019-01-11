Car hits, seriously injures pedestrian in El Cajon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car hits, seriously injures pedestrian in El Cajon

By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
EL CAJON (NEWS 8) – Police are looking for a driver Friday who hit a pedestrian and then took off in El Cajon.
   
Police say a person was struck by a car around 6 a.m. in the 500 block of Ann Street and the driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian was dragged about 100 feet and was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, according to the police.

Investigators are working on trying to track down the driver.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

