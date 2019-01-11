Mira Mesa mother and daughter organize diaper drive

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – For a Mira Mesa mother and her special needs daughter, a promise was a promise.

Care Messer and her special needs daughter, Finn, received a special needs van from the community. They wanted to pay it forward with a diaper drive.

In Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Mira mesa with their gift to the community.

Besides diapers, Care and her daughter also collected thousands of diaper wipes. Their mountain of goodwill will be donated to Father Joe’s Villages.

Mother and daughter are already gathering ideas for their next community project in the months ahead.