Charger fans come out of hiding, say all is forgiven as team heads to the playoffs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The Los Angeles Chargers are heading east to face the New England Patriots in the NFL playoffs, and San Diego fans are coming out of hiding.

As the Los Angeles team heads to Boston, some San Diego fans said all is forgiven.

How tough has it been being a Los Angeles Chargers fan in San Diego?

Shawn Walchef is the owner of Cali Comfort BBQ in Spring Valley. He said the Chargers’ logo is what “we call the scarlet sports logo – the scarlet letter.”

As a bar owner, Shawn said he had a decision to make. “The team left, and we had to make a decision: Are we going to continue to be a Chargers bar?”

It was a no brainier for Shawn. At his bar, the Chargers merchandise would not come down. “We made that decision even knowing there were going to be people upset at us.”

Shawn said the backlash lingered even after fans were done burning their jerseys, and being a Chargers fan became something to hide.

That all changed after last Sunday’s Wild Card game.

“Now that the team is winning we love that people are feeling okay to be a Chargers fan,” said Shawn.

Richard Arroyo never stopped rocking the lightning bolt. He admits it was not easy. “A whole year after they left I would wear my LT jersey.” Arroyo said people told him to burn it.

Arroyo and Shawn said they are now hopeful more San Diego fans will show their support – despite the haters.

