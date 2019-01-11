Charger fans come out of hiding, say all is forgiven as team heads to the playoffs

We are in-store for a soggy start to the weekend as our next Pacific storm system brings likely showers late Friday night thru Saturday.
The partial government shutdown became the longest closure in U.S. history at when the clock ticked past midnight Friday as President Donald Trump and nervous Republicans scrambled to find a way out of the mess.
A "substantial number" of women would lose birth control coverage under new rules by the Trump administration that allow more employers to opt out of providing the benefit, a U.S. judge said at a hearing on Friday.
The partial government shutdown is starting to strain the national aviation system, with unpaid security screeners staying home, air-traffic controllers suing the government and safety inspectors off the job.
The Los Angeles Chargers are heading east to face the New England Patriots in the NFL playoffs, and San Diego fans are coming out of hiding.
Just like the first one, the second weekend of the new year will bring some downpours and dustings of mountain snow to the San Diego area.
The new parking rules at Westfield UTC will begin at the end of January when the mall starts charging shoppers and employees for parking.
Some businesses in San Diego are offering freebies to furloughed federal workers over the weekend to provide a little relief as the partial government shutdown enters Day 21.
The winter storm heading towards San Diego is expected to bring rough conditions to local beaches and officials on Friday urged beachgoers to use caution along the shore.