Federal fundraising program helps San Diego employees affected by shutdown

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Combined Federal Campaign, the federal government's workplace fundraising program, Friday announced that it will provide short-term food, rent and utility assistance to public-sector workers in San Diego County affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

The program allows federal workers to donate money to charities of their choice through payroll deduction. With more than 800,000 federal employees currently furloughed or working without pay due to the shutdown, the CFC and its affiliated charities are working to support the affected workers. Among those charities is the San Diego Humane Society, which will offer free dog food to shutdown-affected workers at its three campuses in San Diego, Escondido and Oceanside Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with funding help from the CFC.

``It's great to see the compassionate response from CFC nonprofit organizations to the same federal employees who have supported them for years,'' said Ron Vassallo, CEO of Kaptivate, the business management consultant that oversees the CFC. ``Federal employees have helped to sustain these nonprofits for nearly 60 years, ensuring that vital resources are now available for all who need them.''

President John F. Kennedy established the CFC in 1961.

Since then, the program has collected and donated more than $8.3 billion to charity. According to the CFC, federal workers in the Southern California region donated $3.2 million during the program's 2018 donation period.

According to the CFC, employees of the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Agriculture suffering the most from the effects of the shutdown in the program's Southern California zone.

The CFC Southern California zone includes the counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside, San Diego and Imperial.

RELATED COVERAGE