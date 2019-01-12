East Village DUI checkpoint nets ten arrests

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A DUI and driver's license checkpoint in East Village ended on Saturday morning with 10 arrests, police said.

Nearly 1,900 cars passed through the checkpoint, conducted near the intersection of G and 14th streets between about 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, and 755 of those cars were screened, San Diego Police Officer Mark McCullough said.

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and one person was arrested for an outstanding warrant, McCullough said. There was also a report of a drunk-driving collision and a citation for a driver with a suspended or revoked license.

Officers from National City, Chula Vista, La Mesa and UC San Diego, as well as San Diego County sheriff's deputies, all assisted in the operation, according to McCullough.