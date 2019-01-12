Oceanside Police Officer’s Association raises money for family of DUI victim

Rookies Sports Bar in Oceanside was filled with friends and family of Christopher Williams celebrating the life that was cut short by an alleged drunk driver.
We are in-store for a soggy early part of the weekend as our next Pacific storm system brings likely showers through Saturday.
A DUI and driver's license checkpoint in East Village ended on Saturday morning with 10 arrests, police said.
Love Hello Kitty? Head to The Shoppes at Carlsbad before 8 p.m. to get a look and taste of the Hello Kitty Café Truck.
Sheriff's deputies apprehended two teenagers at a Rancho San Diego Verizon store Friday evening after someone called 911 from the parking lot to report an apparent robbery in progress.
Rail service along the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo rail corridor will be suspended Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday from Oceanside to San Diego for track and signal improvements, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
The new parking rules at Westfield UTC will begin at the end of January when the mall starts charging shoppers and employees for parking.
Just like the first one, the second weekend of the new year will bring some downpours and dustings of mountain snow to the San Diego area.
The Combined Federal Campaign, the federal government's workplace fundraising program, Friday announced that it will provide short-term food, rent and utility assistance to public-sector workers in San Diego County affected by the ongoing government shutdown.