Second body in two days found in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police on Saturday found a body floating in San Diego Bay - the second one to turn up since yesterday.

A report of a possible dead body floating along the shoreline of Naval Air Station North Island came in just before noon today, San Diego Harbor Police Sgt. Victor Banuelos said. Officers responded and pulled the body -- described as appearing to be a that of a middle-aged man -- out of the water.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, Banuelos said. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was investigating the man's death, and there was no immediate word on his identity.

Harbor Police found the body of another unidentified, apparently middle-aged man on Friday morning near Harbor Drive and West Eighth Street in National City. That body also bore no signs of trauma, and the case continued to be under investigation.