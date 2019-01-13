Moment of silence for daughter of Chargers' Brandon Mebane

There's no stethoscope for pain: Scientists are seeking ways to finally take a real measure of the ache so patients no longer have to hope they're describing it right

There's no stethoscope for pain: Scientists are seeking ways to finally take a real measure of the ache so patients no longer have to hope they're describing it right

The star of the upcoming "The Sopranos" prequel film is breaking the code of silence and revealing details about 'The Many Saints of Newark'

The star of the upcoming "The Sopranos" prequel film is breaking the code of silence and revealing details about 'The Many Saints of Newark'

Trump threatens to declare national emergency to circumvent Congress if he can't reach a deal with Democrats to fund his promised border wall as he headed to the U.S.-Mexico border

Trump threatens to declare national emergency to circumvent Congress if he can't reach a deal with Democrats to fund his promised border wall as he headed to the U.S.-Mexico border

Trump threatens to declare national emergency to circumvent Congress if he can't reach a deal with Democrats to fund his promised border wall as he headed to the U.S.-Mexico border

Trump threatens to declare national emergency to circumvent Congress if he can't reach a deal with Democrats to fund his promised border wall as he headed to the U.S.-Mexico border

Trump threatens to declare national emergency to circumvent Congress if he can't reach a deal with Democrats to fund his promised border wall as he headed to the U.S.-Mexico border

Trump threatens to declare national emergency to circumvent Congress if he can't reach a deal with Democrats to fund his promised border wall as he headed to the U.S.-Mexico border

Trump threatens to declare national emergency to circumvent Congress if he can't reach a deal with Democrats to fund his promised border wall as he headed to the U.S.-Mexico border

Trump threatens to declare national emergency to circumvent Congress if he can't reach a deal with Democrats to fund his promised border wall as he headed to the U.S.-Mexico border

It's a museum that invites visitors to come, sit and stay; the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog opens Feb. 8 in midtown Manhattan.

It's a museum that invites visitors to come, sit and stay; the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog opens Feb. 8 in midtown Manhattan.

Investigators are expected to divulge more details Friday about how they located a Wisconsin teenager missing for three months alive and took a suspect into custody.

Investigators are expected to divulge more details Friday about how they located a Wisconsin teenager missing for three months alive and took a suspect into custody.

The grandfather of a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl says she's in "exceptionally good spirits" after being found nearly three months after authorities say she was kidnapped during a home invasion that left her parents dead.

The grandfather of a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl says she's in "exceptionally good spirits" after being found nearly three months after authorities say she was kidnapped during a home invasion that left...

A massive teachers strike in Los Angeles is all but inevitable starting Monday after the two sides did not renew negotiations over the weekend.

A massive teachers strike in Los Angeles is all but inevitable starting Monday after the two sides did not renew negotiations over the weekend.

One police sergeant was killed and another officer critically wounded in a shooting as they investigated a suspected car burglary in Alabama's largest city.

One police sergeant was killed and another officer critically wounded in a shooting as they investigated a suspected car burglary in Alabama's largest city.

A U.S. judge in California has blocked Trump administration rules, which would allow more employers to opt out of providing women with no-cost birth control, from taking effect in 13 states and Washington, D.C.

A U.S. judge in California has blocked Trump administration rules, which would allow more employers to opt out of providing women with no-cost birth control, from taking effect in 13 states and Washington, D.C.

A handful of Wisconsin Republicans are hoping new Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will help them finally criminalize first-offense drunken driving.

A handful of Wisconsin Republicans are hoping new Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will help them finally criminalize first-offense drunken driving.

Among the evidence recovered from the home of a man who shot and killed a rookie California police officer were two unregistered guns and a letter claiming police had been bombarding him with ultrasonic waves.

Among the evidence recovered from the home of a man who shot and killed a rookie California police officer were two unregistered guns and a letter claiming police had been bombarding him with ultrasonic waves.

More than four months after Missouri became the first U.S. state to regulate the term "meat" on product labels, Nebraska's powerful farm groups are pushing for similar protection from veggie burgers, tofu dogs and other items that look and taste like meat.

More than four months after Missouri became the first U.S. state to regulate the term "meat" on product labels, Nebraska's powerful farm groups are pushing for similar protection from veggie burgers, tofu dogs and...

Authorities say a gunman has opened fire at a mall in a suburb of Salt Lake City and that two people were wounded.

Authorities say a gunman has opened fire at a mall in a suburb of Salt Lake City and that two people were wounded.

A winter storm that contributed to at least five deaths in the Midwest pummeled the mid-Atlantic region for a second day Sunday, bringing with it an icy mix that knocked out power, cancelled flights and contributed to hundreds of car accidents.

A winter storm that contributed to at least five deaths in the Midwest pummeled the mid-Atlantic region for a second day Sunday, bringing with it an icy mix that knocked out power, cancelled flights and contributed...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Los Angeles Chargers players, including defensive tackle Brandon Mebane (92), stand during the national anthem before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxboroug...

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The daughter of Chargers defensive lineman Brandon Mebane was remembered before Los Angeles' playoff game against the New England Patriots.

The Patriots asked fans to stand and observe a moment of silence for Makenna Mebane, who was born with a rare genetic condition known as Trisomy 13 that causes delays in development and affects several organs. She died on Jan. 3 at the age of 7 weeks.

"We appreciated the Patriots organization," safety Jahleel Addae said after the game on Sunday, which the Chargers lost 42-28. "They're a first-class, stand-up organization to do such a thing; they didn't have to. I know he appreciates it and we appreciate it as well."

Brandon Mebane had missed five of the past seven games, including last week's wild-card game at Baltimore, to be with his family. He was active for the divisional playoff round game at New England and had six tackles.

Defensive lineman Joey Bosa gave Mebane a big hug after the game.

"We are dealing with this stuff here which we think is a big deal, and he's dealing with real life problems and real issues," Bosa said. "For him to come back and still be a part of this team means so much to all of us and it means a lot to him, too."

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.