Moment of silence for daughter of Chargers' Brandon Mebane
(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Los Angeles Chargers players, including defensive tackle Brandon Mebane (92), stand during the national anthem before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxboroug...
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The daughter of Chargers defensive lineman Brandon Mebane was remembered before Los Angeles' playoff game against the New England Patriots.
The Patriots asked fans to stand and observe a moment of silence for Makenna Mebane, who was born with a rare genetic condition known as Trisomy 13 that causes delays in development and affects several organs. She died on Jan. 3 at the age of 7 weeks.
"We appreciated the Patriots organization," safety Jahleel Addae said after the game on Sunday, which the Chargers lost 42-28. "They're a first-class, stand-up organization to do such a thing; they didn't have to. I know he appreciates it and we appreciate it as well."
Brandon Mebane had missed five of the past seven games, including last week's wild-card game at Baltimore, to be with his family. He was active for the divisional playoff round game at New England and had six tackles.
Defensive lineman Joey Bosa gave Mebane a big hug after the game.
"We are dealing with this stuff here which we think is a big deal, and he's dealing with real life problems and real issues," Bosa said. "For him to come back and still be a part of this team means so much to all of us and it means a lot to him, too."
