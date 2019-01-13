2 men wanted for robbing Carmel Mountain jewelry store

A new cannabis product was officially launched in San Diego on Thursday. High Style Brewing Co. has developed one of California's first THC-infused, alcohol-free craft "beer,” which they say is only the third product of its kind in the country.
San Diego County is expected to face the third storm of the new year beginning Monday -- though it appears the brunt of the rain event will be focused on the Los Angeles area.
Multiple cars were damaged in what appear to be a series of linked crashes on an East County freeway Sunday morning.
The message that no one is illegal rang loud through San Ysidro directly in front of the Border Patrol Station. The passionate plea from the San Diego Migrant and Refugee Solidarity Coalition was met with opposition.
Rookies Sports Bar in Oceanside was filled with friends and family of Christopher Williams celebrating the life that was cut short by an alleged drunk driver.
A DUI and driver's license checkpoint in East Village ended on Saturday morning with 10 arrests, police said.
Love Hello Kitty? Head to The Shoppes at Carlsbad before 8 p.m. to get a look and taste of the Hello Kitty Café Truck.