Multiple cars damaged in Spring Valley crash

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - Multiple cars were damaged in what appear to be a series of linked crashes on an East County freeway Sunday morning.



It happened just after 11 a.m. on northbound state Route 125 near the Troy Street overpass, just south of state Route 94.



California Highway Patrol dispatchers were told that a blue Nissan had been speeding in and out of traffic, causing a white SUV to overturn onto its roof and another car to spin out. An unknown number of other cars received lesser damage.



One person had to be pulled out of the overturned car, but was uninjured and didn't need to be taken to a hospital, according to Heartland Fire and Rescue Department spokesman Sonny Saghera. That crash was reported to fire officials as a single-vehicle collision, but was actually connected to the other crashes, the CHP said.



Media outlets reported a man was seen being arrested at the scene, but no further information was available.



The far right lane of northbound Route 125 was closed while crews worked to clean up the crash, but had been re-opened by 1 p.m.