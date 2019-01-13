1 person killed in wrong-way crash near Downtown San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

1 person killed in wrong-way crash near Downtown San Diego

By City News Service
Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 near Downtown San Diego on Sunday afternoon, a fire official said.

California Highway Patrol dispatchers were first alerted to the crash at 4:06 p.m. on southbound I-5 just before state Route 163.

A black Nissan Versa was reportedly travelling north in the southbound lanes when it hit a white minivan. The wrong-way driver died at the scene, according to authorities. 

The driver of the van was trapped inside the other car, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Rick Ballard said. Firefighters were able to rescue him and he was transported to the hospital. He was reportedly complaining of chest pain and also a possible leg injury. 

Dispatchers were told one of the vehicles exploded after the crash.

Firefighters blocked three lanes of southbound I-5 near the accident scene, according to the CHP. They were re-opened just after 6:30 p.m. 

The crash remained under investigation Sunday night. Authorities did not release the identity or any further information on the wrong-way driver. 

