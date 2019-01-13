Chargers fans pack San Diego sports bars for playoff game

One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 near Downtown San Diego on Sunday afternoon, a fire official said.
Fans of the Los Angeles Chargers rode a wave of emotions on Sunday as they watched the team take on the New England Patriots in the playoffs.
Rail service along the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo rail corridor will be suspended through 5 a.m. Monday from Oceanside to San Diego for track and signal improvements, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
Three teens were detained for an apparent break-in at Chula Vista High School on Sunday, a police officer said.
A new cannabis product was officially launched in San Diego on Thursday. High Style Brewing Co. has developed one of California's first THC-infused, alcohol-free craft "beer,” which they say is only the third product of its kind in the country.
San Diego County is expected to face the third storm of the new year beginning Monday -- though it appears the brunt of the rain event will be focused on the Los Angeles area.
Multiple cars were damaged in what appear to be a series of linked crashes on an East County freeway Sunday morning.
The message that no one is illegal rang loud through San Ysidro directly in front of the Border Patrol Station. The passionate plea from the San Diego Migrant and Refugee Solidarity Coalition was met with opposition.