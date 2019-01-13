Chargers fans pack San Diego sports bars for playoff game

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Fans of the Los Angeles Chargers rode a wave of emotions on Sunday as they watched the team take on the New England Patriots in the playoffs.

Fans at Cali Comfort BBQ in Spring Valley started the day in good spirits and said the packed location was full of good feelings.

But those good feelings would be put to the test as New England catapulted to an early double-digit lead.

“You know we're going to stay optimistic, going to keep rooting for them, hopefully [they] turn it around,” said one fan.

At Maverick’s Beach Club in Pacific Beach, Patriots fans had a theory about why the now Los Angeles Chargers couldn't get it together on the field.

"They left San Diego,” said one bar patron. “If they would have stayed here, they would be doing fine in this game and I'm telling you - it's the truth.”

The Chargers’ move from San Diego in 2017 divided the teams local fan base into those who vowed to continue supporting them and those who vowed to forever hate them.

But in the end, all the support from fans wasn't enough.

"We cannot control what goes on on the field but today we're Charger fans and tomorrow we're Charger fans too,” said one fan.

Despite the loss, fans were just happy wearing Bolts gear didn't seem to have the same stigma is did a year ago.

