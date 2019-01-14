Ruptured water main causes flooding, leaves 30 without water in Normal Heights

Ruptured water main causes flooding, leaves 30 without water in - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A water main break in Normal Heights Monday left about 30 customers without water service, with flooding reported in several properties.

The break in the 10-inch diameter cast iron pipe was reported at 4:10 a.m. in an alley off the 4700 block of Hawley Boulevard, San Diego city spokesman Arian Collins said.

Crews shut off the water around 6:45 a.m., Collins said.

Flooding was reported at a handful of properties, but the extent of the damage was not immediately clear, he said.

Service was expected to be restored by around 5:30 p.m., Collins said.

