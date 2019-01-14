Facing massive liability, PG&E seeks bankruptcy protection

San Diegans are going online to raise money to help make ends meet amid a partial government shutdown prolonged by a impasse over President Trump's demand for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The third storm system of the year is expected to bring heavy rainfall and snow Monday to San Diego County along with the potential for flash flooding.
Opening statements began Monday in the trial of a Navy man accused of driving drunk and speeding when his pickup truck careened off a transition ramp to the Coronado Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people.
One person was wounded Monday morning in a shooting at an East Village apartment complex, police said.
The northbound Interstate 805 off-ramp to Kearny Villa Road in Serra Mesa is closed until further notice due to a giant sinkhole that is encroaching on the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A water main break in Normal Heights Monday left about 30 customers without water service, with flooding reported in several properties.
Pacific Gas and Electric said it plans to file for bankruptcy protection amid potentially massive liabilities resulting from the deadly California wildfires.
Tens of thousands of Los Angeles teachers went on strike Monday after contentious contract negotiations failed in the nation's second-largest school district.
One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 near Downtown San Diego on Sunday afternoon, a fire official said.
Fans of the Los Angeles Chargers rode a wave of emotions on Sunday as they watched the team take on the New England Patriots in the playoffs.