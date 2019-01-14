Huge sinkhole shuts down NB I-805 Kearny Villa Road off-ramp

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The northbound Interstate 805 off-ramp to Kearny Villa Road in Serra Mesa is closed until further notice due to a giant sinkhole that is encroaching on the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The roughly 10-by-20 foot sinkhole was reported just after 8:00 a.m. on the right lane of the exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

San Diego Caltrans says the cause of the sinkhole was due to a damaged concrete sewage culvert.

Authorities shut down the exit so crews can work to determine the amount of damage.

UPDATE: @SDCaltrans says cause of large sinkhole was a damaged concrete sewage culvert @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/UB1mSnJWt0 — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) January 14, 2019

This is Kearny villa road off the 805.. the exit will be closed for at least 24 hours .... @SDCaltrans is on scene assessing the damage. Traffic on the 805 is crawling along @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/toi32oE9N2 — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) January 14, 2019

Update: The NB I-805 Kearny Villa Road off-ramp will be closed for several hours due to a sink hole. . #SDCaltransAlert pic.twitter.com/9pZnDRCYdW — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 14, 2019

San Diego Caltrans assess huge sinkhole has opened up on the northbound I-805 Kearny Villa Road off-ramp Monday, (Jan. 14, 2019).

