Huge sinkhole shuts down NB I-805 Kearny Villa Road off-ramp

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The northbound Interstate 805 off-ramp to Kearny Villa Road in Serra Mesa is closed until further notice due to a giant sinkhole that is encroaching on the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The roughly 10-by-20 foot sinkhole was reported just after 8:00 a.m. on the right lane of the exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

San Diego Caltrans says the cause of the sinkhole was due to a damaged concrete sewage culvert.

Authorities shut down the exit so crews can work to determine the amount of damage.

