"Roswell, New Mexico" premiers on the CW Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The new CW show, “Roswell, New Mexico,” will bring a modern-day twist to the story of aliens.

The reboot of the 1999, series will tackle issues relevant to society today. “Roswell, New Mexico,” will be based on the Roswell High book series, but characters are no longer in high school – in the new show they are adults.

A cosmic bond. Roswell, New Mexico premieres Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW! #RoswellNM pic.twitter.com/JyMWId0Rz1 — Roswell, New Mexico (@CWRoswellNM) January 13, 2019

Liz Ortecho will be played by Jeanine Mason. In the show, Ortecho returns home to learn her high school crush Max Evans, played by Nathan Dean Parsons, is a police officer with a deep, dark secret.

The show will follow the pair’s attempt navigate a complicated world while unraveling all they mysteries together.

“Roswell, New Mexico,” will premier on Tuesday on the CW San Diego at 9 p.m.