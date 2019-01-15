"Roswell, New Mexico" premiers on the CW Tuesday

The third winter storm of the new year unleashed cold downpours across the San Diego area Monday while dusting its highest mountaintops white.
The northbound Interstate 805 off-ramp to Kearny Villa Road in Serra Mesa will remain closed until further notice due to a giant sinkhole encroaching on the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The nation's largest utility said Monday it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy because it faces at least $30 billion in potential damages from lawsuits over the catastrophic wildfires in California in 2017 and 2018 that killed scores of people and destroyed thousands of homes.
A Navy petty officer was "irritated and impaired" when he crashed his pickup truck into a barrier on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and the vehicle ended up crashing amid a crowd in Chicano Park, killing four people, a prosecutor said Monday, but a defense attorney said his client wasn't under the influence and questioned the safety of the roadway.
A water main break in Normal Heights Monday left about 30 customers without water service, with flooding reported in several properties.
One person was wounded Monday morning in a shooting at an East Village apartment complex, police said.
The first of two winter storms to hit southern California this week is bringing snow to the region's high-elevation mountains.
Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing Downtown will accommodate nearly 150 additional homeless residents overnight due to the storm, according to the San Diego Housing Commission.
A man who beat and stabbed his girlfriend to death in their upstairs bedroom while her two children were downstairs in the couple's Mountain View apartment was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison.